One dead following Highway 101 crash

- One person died in Salinas this morning when a vehicle struck them on U.S. Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person who may have been struck by a vehicle in the highway's southbound lanes at Boronda Road, CHP officials said.

Officers have issued a Sig-alert for the area, closing the highway's southbound lanes.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the highway at the Boronda Road offramp, CHP officials said.

No other information was immediately available.