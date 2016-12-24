Search underway for victim seen drowning in irrigation canal News Search underway for victim seen drowning in irrigation canal Police, firefighters and rescue crews are currently searching for person who was seen drowning in an irrigation canal in Vacaville this morning.

- Police, firefighters and rescue crews are currently searching for person who was seen drowning in an irrigation canal in Vacaville this morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., officers received calls regarding a person who was yelling for help and who appeared to be drowning in a Solano Irrigation District canal behind Persimmon Circle, according to Officer Chris Lechuga.

One of the callers tried to help the male victim to no avail.

Rescue crews then responded to the nearby 2100 block of Alamo Drive, where there is a gated entrance to the canal.

By that time, it appeared as if the victim had fully submerged into the water, which is about 10-feet deep, and crews were unable to locate the victim, Lechuga said.

At around 9:30 a.m., the rescue effort had moved to the 700 block of Foxboro Parkway.

Crews were again unable to locate the victim. A California Highway Patrol aircraft is assisting with the search.

A Solano County drive team is also assisting using sonar equipment, according to Lechuga.