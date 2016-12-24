Police arrest 20-year-old for allegedly robbing elderly woman

- Police arrested a 20-year-old man last week after connecting him to an early morning home invasion robbery at a Union City home, police said Wednesday.

Officers arrested Redwood City resident Alejandro Rodriguez on suspicion of robbery.

On Dec. 12, around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery at a home in the 33700 block of Weyland Court, according to police.

There, officers learned a 75-year-old woman had been sleeping when she awoke and saw a suspect standing in her bedroom.

The suspect forced the elderly victim to the ground as he rummaged through her personal belongings, police said.

The suspect left the house with cash and other personal possessions.

The victim, who was not injured, ran to a neighbor's house and called 911, according to police.

After investigating leads, officers located the suspect about 12 hours later in the 100 block of Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City.

After finding the suspect, identified as Rodriguez, in possession of the woman's belongings, he confessed to the crime, police said.

Officers allege that Rodriguez forced his way into the home.

Police said he did not know the victim.

Officers were able to return the stolen items to the woman, according to police.