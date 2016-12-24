Holiday light shows: A thing of beauty in the Bay Area News Holiday light shows: a thing of beauty in the Bay Area The Bay Area is home to some of the greatest holiday decorations anywhere in the world.

- The Bay Area is home to some of the greatest holiday decorations anywhere in the world.

KTVU photojournalist Saif Tawfeeq went to two cities to see what the holiday hype was all about.

Tawfeeq started his day in Livermore, where a group of folks have been decorating the home on 352 Hillcrest Avenue since 1982. Inside, there's more than half a million lights decorating the home, known as "House of the Dove."

This year's theme is Gingerbread Houses, and the building began right after Labor Day. The Christmas display will remain lit through the end of the year.

After visiting Livermore, we headed to "Lights on Nome" on Nome Street in Richmond.

There, we found 17 year-old Armando Epifani, a Junior at El Cerrito High School.

Epifani has been building holiday displays at his home for 3 years now. It stared with inspiration from his father, and more recently the long running TV series, Mythbusters.

Epifani started working on the Richmond display back in May, and his synchronized light show made a big addition this year with water fountains, inspired by the Las Vegas strip casino-hotel Bellagio.

Lights on Nome runs every hour on the hour from 5PM til midnight, and will continue until January 6, 2017.