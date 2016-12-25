Two shot at San Francisco nightclub

Two shot at a San Francisco nightclub

Posted:Dec 25 2016 08:16AM PST

Updated:Dec 25 2016 09:12AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN and KTVU) - Two people were shot outside a nightclub in San Francisco's China Basin neighborhood this morning, police said.

SFPD officers responded to a shooting outside of Grand nightclub around 2:40 a.m. and found two adult males, one approximately 24, the other approximately 32, suffering from gun shot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the 24-year-old victim attempted to break up a fight when he was assaulted. Suspect one "sucker punched" the victim, who was knocked to the ground. 

Suspect two kicked the victim in the head multiple times. A third party intervened and SFPD arrived placing the second suspect, a 24-year-old male, into custody. 

Police are still looking for the first suspect.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 