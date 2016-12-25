Santa Cruz police launch cold case web page

- The Santa Cruz Police Department has launched a special web page dedicated to solving old, unsolved crimes.

The department hopes the cold case website, which feathers case details and photos from unsolved crimes, is shared widely.

"Our goal for the Cold Case web page and the investigative efforts is to bring attention to these cases so they are not forgotten," said police Chief Kevin Vogel.

"The Investigations Unit is committed to bringing justice and a degree of closure to the victim's families."

The site was launched near the 41st anniversary of the abduction and killing of 19-year-old Deborah Jean Cargill.

A man took Cargill, a Campbell resident, from a grocery store parking lot in San Jose, according to police.

Her body was found on Dec. 22, 1975 in Santa Cruz's San Lorenzo River near a train trestle.

The cold case website can be found at: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/departments/police/cold-cases