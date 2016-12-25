Two men charged with murder of Hayward man stabbed in August

- Two men have been charged with murder in the August stabbing of a Hayward man, police said Friday.

Hayward residents Jesse Quinonez, 26, and Javier Melgoza, 20, were both arrested in unincorporated Hayward on suspicion of killing 42-year-old Jason Villegas in Hayward on Aug. 14.

Quinonez was arrested at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Melgoza was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both men were booked into Santa Rita Jail.

Their plea hearings are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Hayward Hall of Justice. Villegas' stabbing was reported at around 7:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Cottonwood Avenue, police said.

Police found Villegas suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Hayward firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. According to witnesses, Villegas' killers fled the scene in a white vehicle, police said.

The incident was Hayward's eighth homicide of the year. Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to call Hayward police Detective Eric Mulhern at (510) 293-7034.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at (510) 293-7034 or email haywardpdtips@hayward-ca.gov.