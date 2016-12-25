Suspect arrested after trying to steal more than $400 in energy drinks

- Police arrested a man accused of helping to steal more than $400 worth of energy drinks from stores in Vallejo this afternoon, a police lieutenant said.

Derrick Warren, 22, of Vallejo, was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. at Alameda and Ohio streets.

Witnesses from the stores identified Warren as a suspect, Lt. Herman Robinson said.

At 12:15 p.m., Warren allegedly stole 12 cases of Red Bull from a Raley's Supermarket at 4300 Sonoma Blvd. Warren allegedly took the boxes off the shelf, put them in a shopping cart and wheeled them out the front doors without paying.

Outside, he allegedly put the Red Bull into a dark gray BMW sedan.

Robinson said a security guard allegedly saw Warren leave the store and get into the BMW, which went south on Broadway Street.

Forty-five minutes later, Warren and another man allegedly went to a Safeway store at 709 Lincoln Road West where they put $400 worth of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks into a shopping cart.

They allegedly pushed the cart out of the store without paying and placed the drinks into a 2013 gray BMW. A manager witnessed the alleged theft, Robinson said.

When an officer found the BMW, Warren and another person were inside, but the other person was not involved in the theft, Robinson said.

The Red Bull was not found.