Sausalito 7-Eleven sells winning lottery ticket worth $750k

- A Sausalito 7-Eleven store sold a winning lottery ticket this week worth $750,000, California Lottery officials said.

The 7-Eleven store at 1901 Bridgeway sold the ticket to Lazaro Quijada, who plans to buy a house with the money.

Quijada played a $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket and the win surprised him.

"I couldn't believe it," Quijada said in a statement. "I was in shock."

After the truth set in, he called his wife to tell her was on his way home with a surprise.