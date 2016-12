- NBA superstar LeBron James hand-delivered more than one million dollars in cash to a lucky Ohio couple this holiday.

James pulled up to the family's home in an armored car and surprised the family with duffel bags full of money totally $1.3 million.

In between jumping for joy, the woman who lives in the home told James she could not keep that kind of money in the house.

James said he was going to safely store it for her.

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

