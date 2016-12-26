San Francisco grants over $1 million to 31 nonprofits, secures 5-year leases for some

- SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- Some 31 social services, childcare and arts nonprofits in San Francisco received over $1 million in grants this month, according to city officials.

On Dec. 16, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development and the San Francisco Arts Commission announced the grants as part of the San Francisco Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative.



Over the last two years, 76 community organizations have received $4.5 million in financial awards and real estate services through the initiative to secure long-term leases and affordable spaces, city officials said.



"San Francisco's nonprofit organizations are essential partners that advance shared prosperity, provide vital safety net services and cultivate the creativity and advocacy of all residents in our communities,"

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement.



"Together, we are taking on intractable challenges and strengthening a community built on San Francisco values," Lee said.



The 24 nonprofits receiving grants to provide childcare, health services, legal aid and education are A Better Way; Bay Area Legal Aid; California Institute of Integral Studies; California Childcare Resource and

Referral Network; EARN Inc.; Homebridge; Homeless Youth Alliance; Instituto Familiar de la Raza (IFR); Mission Childcare Consortium; Mission Graduates; New Door Ventures; OneJustice; Pangea Legal Services; Portola and Excelsior Family Connections; Positive Resource Center; Project Inform; Schools, Mentoring and Resource Team (SMART); San Francisco Community Land Trust; San

Francisco Conservation Corps; Success Center San Francisco; Tax Aid; Tenants Together; Western Addition Community Technology Center and Working Solutions.



The seven arts organizations receiving grants are the Cartoon Art Museum; the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender Historical Society; Golden Thread Productions; ITVS; SafeHouse for the Performing Arts; the Center for Sex and Culture and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC).



With help from the city, SFGMC, IFR and the Cultural Conservancy secured five-year leases, city officials said.



The Homeless Youth Alliance also secured a five-year lease with a five-year renewal option. The alliance also opened a new administrative space on Haight Street, city officials said.



"Homeless Youth Alliance closed the doors of its drop-in center on Christmas Day 2013 and has inquired about over 160 leases since then," Homeless Youth Alliance executive director Mary Howe said in a statement.



"While this is a huge milestone for us, finding a safe space that our young people can access and call their own is still our major goal," Howe said.