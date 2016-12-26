Gingrich on Trump tweets: ‘Get used to it'

- President-elect Donald Trump is back to work this week and he may announce more Cabinet appointment as we learn more about how a Trump Administration may operate after next month’s inauguration.

On Twitter, Trump assailed President Obama’s administration for allowing the United Nations to criticize Israeli settlements. He also recently tweeted that the U.S. should expand its nuclear capability.

These social media decrees may not stop after January 20.

“On the tweeting thing, let me suggest, if I might, we might as well get used to it. This is who he is. It’s how he’s going to operate, whether it’s brilliant or stupid. He beat 16 rivals and he beat Hillary Clinton and he beat the elite media. He ain’t giving it up,” Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.

In his final days in the Oval Office, President Obama is pushing through executive orders and new regulations. He banned oil drilling in parts of the Atlantic and is on the verge of releasing a new group of detainees from Guantanamo Bay.

“They're incredibly worried, which is why they're taking some of these steps right now, and with most of the things that you're' seeing the president do over the last few weeks, he can't lock things in permanently, but he can make them harder for President Trump to remove, and I think that's what you're seeing," said Associated Press’ Julie Pace on Fox News Sunday.