100-lb. brass menorah stolen from San Francisco park, police investigating

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- Police are investigating the theft of a large menorah that was recently taken from a park in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, police said today.

At around noon on Sunday, officers received a report regarding a brass menorah that was taken from Washington Square Park, located at Filbert and Stockton streets, according to police.

The menorah is described as 6 feet tall, 3 feet wide and weighing about 100 pounds. Police believe it was taken within the last few days.

Police are asking metal recyclers to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell large brass pieces for recycling.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by texting TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.