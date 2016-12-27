Pleasant Hill Police looking for gunman & victim in mall shooting News Pleasant PD looking for gunman & victim in mall shooting Police in Pleasant HIll Tuesday, investigatied a shooting at the popular Crossroads Shopping Center on Monument Boulevard.

Police were still searching for both the shooter and the victim.

It happened outside several businesses, including a Kohl's department store, and Starbucks at the Crossroads Shopping Center, just off Interstate 680.

Gunfire shattered windows at Ohana Hawaiian BBQ.

Police were first called about shots fired at about 9:15 Monday night.

Many stores and shops at the shopping center were still open at the time.

When officers arrived, everyone involved in the shooting had left.

Witnesses reportedly saw a man, the shooting victim, bleeding and running to the Starbucks, and then taking off in a car.

"Some of the area businesses were hit," said Sgt. Brian Leonard, Pleasant Hill Police Department. "Some windows were broken. No innocent bystanders were hit, or Anything like that."

Pleasant Hill Police say this kind of violent incident is unusual for the area, and is the first shooting in the city in several months.