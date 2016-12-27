Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

- According to reports, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60.

This comes after Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on board a flight from London to LAX Friday, according to TMZ. She suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before landing.

She was in stable condition Friday after suffering the medical emergency, her brother said.

Fisher was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, Todd Fisher told The Associated Press.

He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened to his sister.

Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds posted on Facebook Tuesday, "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother."

Fisher is considered a member of Hollywood royalty -- her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977's "Star Wars," Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she was also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography "Postcards from the Edge" was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking," which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, "The Princess Diarist," in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of "Star Wars."

