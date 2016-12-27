Santa Clara Co. man arrested for fatally hitting mom with baseball bat

- A 39-year-old man was arrested for fatally striking his mother with a baseball bat in unincorporated Gilroy on Christmas morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Salewske was arrested after sheriff's deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of Roop Road, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies arrived and found Claudia Salewske, 70, with significant head trauma. She was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Matthew Salewske was arrested at the home and was taken to county jail to be booked on suspicion of murder, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and no other details about the case were immediately released.