Former Marine shot and killed in East Oakland

- A 23-year-old former Marine was shot and killed in East Oakland on Monday evening, police said today.



Police responded to an alert from the department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system at 7:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Humboldt Avenue, in the Peralta Creek area.



They found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Kristopher Killian, an Oakland resident, police said.



Police have not disclosed a possible motive or identified any suspects in the shooting.



Killian was a former U.S. Marine and attended Hayward High School. He had enrolled in college earlier this year but dropped his classes after getting news that his father has cancer, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister.



"My brother dropped his classes and became the helper to our mom, who also takes care of our grandma who has cancer," his sister wrote.



As of this morning, the family had received $490 through the fundraiser. It is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f8-funeral-services-4-my-baby-brother.



Oakland police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact homicide investigators at (510) 238-3821.