Hayward Target stabbing victim mourned, suspects ID'd News Hayward Target stabbing victim mourned Family members are heartbroken over the loss of 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin.

- Family members are heartbroken over the loss of 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin.

On Christmas Eve, a last-minute holiday shopping trip turned deadly at the Target store on Whipple Road in Hayward.

Griffin and his 4-year-old son Joshua were in the toy section, trying to get a toy train, when they encountered two men playing loud music with offensive lyrics on their phone, according to Griffin's wife.

Griffin asked the two strangers to turn their music down. The three got into an argument, and one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed Griffin as his son watched in horror.

Hayward police released the two suspects' identities Tuesday night. They are 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta, both of Hayward.

Griffin died at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

"Tyrone always tried to protect his kids from seen and unseen dangers, like even being out in traffic, you know, watching out for dogs, looking across the street," said his wife, Nicole Simmons. "But he lost his life trying to be heroic for his son.

Simmons has told Joshua that his father "died trying to protect you. Daddy died, trying to be a hero. I don't want his death to be in vain."

She added, "It's unfortunate that this is the last time he'll be able to protect his son."

Hayward police arrested the two suspects in the killing after they ran from the store.

Alameda County prosecutors are reviewing the case and will decide whether the two suspects will be charged with murder.

Griffin's family is trying to make sense of it all.

"I can see visions of him, and I just think to myself, man my brother is gone," said Tim Griffin.

Simmons said, "How do you tell a 4-year-old? How do I explain it, that daddy is gone and is never coming home? I finally had to explain it to him - Daddy is not coming home. Daddy is in heaven."

She says she wants justice for her family.

"I don't want them to ever get out of jail. I want them to rot in there."