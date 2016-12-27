Thousands arrive for Foster Farms Bowl game at Levi's Stadium News Thousands arrive for Foster Farms Bowl game at Levi's Stadium Thousands of college football fans are arriving in the Bay Area ahead of Wednesdays Foster Farms Bowl Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

At Mineta San Jose Airport Tuesday afternoon, a direct flight from Salt Lake City delivered a lot of University of Utah fans.



Utah supporter Matt Wilkinson said there were "a lot of red shirts" on the plane ride.



Liz Welch arrived wearing her red Utah necklace and matching earrings.



"Let's just say when we moved back to Utah we had season football tickets before we had a house. So you can see the family I married into--they're very red-blooded. Go Utes!," said Welch.



Wednesday night, Utah will be fighting for the Foster Farms Bowl trophy as they take on Indiana University at Levi's Stadium at 5:30pm.



"We don't go to too many bowl games, Indiana, we're a basketball school, as you know, so this is a treat!" said visiting Hoosiers alum Bob Piskoty.



The game is also a treat for Star Lotulelei, who arrived at the San JOse airport wearing red Utah gear from his head to his toes, along with a Carolina Panthers sweatshirt.

His oldest son, Star Lotulelei Junior, plays in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers and played in the last Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium.

Now his youngest son Lowell, who is 6'2" and weighs 310 pounds, will take the same field for the Foster Farms Bowl.



"We came for the Super Bowl and we lost so hopefully this one is better," said Lotulelei. "That's a great history, we have 2 sons so to play in the stadium again and I'm hoping this one will be better."



Both teams are already in town, and served meals to the needy at San Francisco's Glide Memorial and St. Anthony's on Christmas Day.



Meanwhile in Santa Clara Tuesday, there was a new Sheriff in town.

Sheriff David Reynolds from Porter County, Indiana came out for the game..



"It was warm yesterday but 2 weeks ago it was 15 below zero without the wind chill, so it's really nice to see the sun," said Sheriff Reynolds.



One Santa Clara hotel manager says while they are getting a boost from the Foster Farms Bowl Game but they are not sold out, and expect to be a lot busier New Year's Day when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks.