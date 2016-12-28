Wrong-way crash shuts down part of SJ highway News Wrong-way crash shuts down part of SJ highway A wrong-way driver caused a 3-car crash in San Jose early Wednesday morning, said CHP.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 280, near Bird Avenue.

The wreck also shut down all southbound lanes for nearly an hour overnight, before officers opened one lane.

Investigators said they were not sure which of the three vehicles was going the wrong-way.

A driver of a red car was rushed to the hospital, with critical to serious injuries.

The driver of a second vehicle also went to the hospital, while the third refused treatment.

One of the drivers said she broke her leg.

The CHP said it was too early to determine if alcohol played a factor in the wreck.

The collision caused an early morning backup, even though traffic has been light due to the holiday week.

Authorities planned to reopen all the lanes just before 5:45 a.m..