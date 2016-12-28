Series of earthquakes rattle California-Nevada border

- More than a dozen earthquakes shook the area near Hawthorne, Nevada - about 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

Some of that seismic activity was felt as far away as San Francisco and Yosemite.

The US Geological survey says the first two quakes were the strongest. Both were 5.7 magnitude.

The first quake hit at 12:18 a.m., and was followed four minutes later by the other 5.7 quake.

Four minutes after that, there was a 4.0 magnitude quake.

Several smaller quakes hit in nearby Tonopah, Nevada, and Bridgeport, California followed in the next hour.

Then there was a 5.5 quake, centered in Hawthorne, shortly after 1 a.m.

That was also followed by several more smaller quakes.

Even though magnitude 5 quakes are strong enough to cause serious damage, there are no reports of injuries or damage.