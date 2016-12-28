Suspects on the run after attempted burglary in Hayward

- At least two men are on the run after trying to burglarize a motorcycle showroom and ramming a police cruiser.

Hayward Police chased those suspects to Oakland where they took one into custody. They are still searching for the other suspects.

A store manager tells KTVU they have surveillance video of the burglars bashing at the window with sledge hammers.

According to a store manager, it took them about 10 minutes to bash open the window to get access to the motorcycles.

The suspects were spotted by a witness and police were alerted by alarm.

The first officers on scene said the suspects in a U-Haul tried to ram them. No officers were hurt.

The suspects took off after that ramming and police chased them onto the freeway and into Oakland.

KTVU was on the scene Wednesday morning in Oakland as officers searched through the West Oakland neighborhood looking for two suspects. Police say the one person they have in custody was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Police tell KTVU they are still looking for two suspects, but we're hearing there may have been as many as four suspects. The manager our crew spoke with said they captured the burglars on video surveillance cameras.