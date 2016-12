- A popular North Lake Tahoe resort is now closed indefinitely after a fire ripped through the ski lodge early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at the Homewood Mountain Resort.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District tells KTVU the fire was contained to just one building, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The lodge housed the resort's business offices as well as the Southwest Grill and Fireplace Tavern dining areas.