San Jose police: Mom suspected of drinking before fatal Christmas crash had DUI warrant

SAN JOSE (KTVU and BCN) – A 14-year-old victim of a head on crash in San Jose early Christmas morning has been identified. The victim has been identified as Andrew Nguyen of San Jose.

A woman killed in the crash was identified in posts by her family and friends online as 25-year-old Jessica Zamora. She had apparently been drinking before she drifted into the wrong side of Capitol Expressway and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.

Andrew Nguyen was in the other car.

Police confirmed today that Zamora had a misdemeanor DUI warrant out for her arrest.

According to police, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when Zamora was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu west on Capitol Expressway near Snell Avenue and crossed over into the wrong lanes, colliding head-on with a 2004 Lexus carrying the teen and his parents.

Police have not determined exactly why she crossed into oncoming traffic.

Zamora and the Andrew were taken to hospitals where they were both pronounced dead. Andrew’s parents' injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

In addition to raising $3,494 as of this afternoon, the Zamora family has had to contend with insulting messages left on the page blaming Zamora and even her parents for the crash.