Man kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects in SF Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— A man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood early this morning, police said today.



The victim, a 31-year-old man, was approached by two male suspects and one female suspect around 12:13 a.m. in the area of Ellis and Jones streets, according to police.



The suspects allegedly pointed handguns at the suspect's back and directed him to walk to an apartment unit on the 300 block of Ellis Street.



Once he was inside, the suspects allegedly took the victim's cell phone, cash and other personal property.



They then struck the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.



The victim was expected to survive his injuries, police said.