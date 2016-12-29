Search for suspects in violent late night home invasion in San Jose News Search for suspects in violent late night home invasion in San Jose Police early Thursday morning, were investigating a violent home invasion that occured several hours earlier, near San Jose State.

Investigators say three or four men forced their way into a home on Peach Court, between Highway 101 and Roosevelt Park.

The break-in happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, there was a group of young adults in the home at the time.

During the confrontation with residents, the armed robbers shot and wounded two people.

The injuries of the shooting victims are not life-threatening.

The group in the home said they did not recognize the robbers, who made off with electronics and other valuables.

No arrests have been made so far. Investigators are talking to the victims, to get descriptions on the suspects.