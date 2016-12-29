More reports of mysterious odor in San Francisco News More reports of mysterious odor in San Francisco There are new reports Thursday morning of a mysterious odor in San Francisco's Tenderloin district.

San Francisco police tell KTVU they've been getting calls about that smell now for the second day in a row. The smell is affecting the area of the 800 block of O'Farrell.

The fire department also responded overnight to the 900 block of Mason near the Fairmont Hotel.

Neighbors describe a rotten egg smell for the second day plaguing the city.

More than 50 calls came in from around the city Wednesday in the Marina District, Bayview, South of Market and even the outer Richmond and Sunset districts.

The only apparent connection between the neighborhoods is their proximity to the water.

PG&E and city crews tried to figure out where the smell was coming from, and have not come up with a definitive answer.

At this point, officials say the odor appears to be harmless.

A multi-agency task force is still trying to figure out where the smell is coming from.

