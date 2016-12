Male victim shot in San Francisco's Civic Center area News Male victim shot, injured in San Francisco's Civic Center area A male victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital after a shooting in the Civic Center area of San Francisco this evening.

The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, between Hyde and Leavenworth streets, police said.

Police could not immediately provide the victim's condition.