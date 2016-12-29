Boy's classmates say fatal Christmas crash teaches brutal drinking & driving lesson News Boy’s classmates say fatal Christmas crash teaches brutal drinking & driving lesson One friend describes Andrew Nguyen as outgoing, really funny and a nice guy. The 14-year-old high-school freshman was killed early Christmas morning after a suspected drunk driver crossed over the median on Capitol Expressway in San Jose and hit the Lexus Nguyen was riding in with his parents.

The San Jose teenager was a student at Evergreen Valley High School and earlier this year graduated from Chaboya Middle School.

Gene Lete's son attended both schools with Nguyen.

"So he was shocked by the story also about him passing away in that horrible accident," said Lete.

Thursday, an online fundraiser was taken down at the request of the family seeking privacy, with a post that read: "Our family would like to thank you for your tremendous love and support during this difficult time...the family has asked that the donations be refunded.

Please use the refunded money and donate to a charity of your choice in honor of Andrew Nguyen."

At the scene of the accident on Thursday, the memorial grows; one with blue balloons, San Jose Sharks mementos and personal notes to Andrew. The other; with pink balloons and notes to the suspected drunk driver, Jessica Zamora, who was also killed while driving a Chevy Malibu.

KTVU learned Zamora was supposed to appear at the Palo Alto Courthouse on December 1, but when she didn't show up to her court appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest for driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, several of Andrew Nguyen's classmates' parents said the deadly Christmas Day accident is a brutal lesson in why you shouldn't drink and drive.

"The basis of people being drunk and driving...people shouldn't do that. Call a taxi or Uber or ask a friend to take them home," said Lete.

One friend told us he's still trying to wrap his head around what happened to his classmate and says it will be especially difficult when they return to school on January 3.