SF waterfront will be packed with revellers ringing in 2017

Tens of thousands of people will line up along the San Francisco Embarcadero Saturday night, to watch the fireworks show.

The pyrotechnics will be loaded onto barges Friday, with the barges then towed about a thousand feet out in the bay.

Since New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday, restaurants and other entertainment venues are planning big celebrations.

The ATwater Tavern near Pier 50 has an all day special Saturday -- a glass of sparkling wine and two oysters for $20.17.

People from across the world have come to the Bay Area, to celebrate the new year.

Some will take cruises on the bay, to catch the fireworks show.

Others will ring in the new year, dancing at new year's eve hotel galas.

Hotels, restaurants and nightclubs are offering special packages and deals. For many located along the waterfront, they consider New Year's Eve, as their Super Bowl.