Man robbed of briefcase of jewelry outside SF wholesale jewelry outlet

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - A man carrying a briefcase of jewelry was punched and robbed Thursday evening in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said today.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, had just parked his vehicle in the 100 block of Utah Street around 6:20 p.m. and was removing his briefcase from the trunk when he was approached by a male suspect, police said.

The suspect punched the victim in the chest, grabbed his briefcase and fled to a waiting vehicle with three other men inside.

The suspects drove away south on 15th Street, and had not been located or arrested as of this morning, according to police.

The incident occurred near the San Francisco Jewelry Center at 101 Utah St., a wholesale jewelry outlet that is home to more than 70 jewelry showrooms.