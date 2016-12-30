3 arrested for fatal shooting during robbery at San Jose park in October

SAN JOSE (BCN)— Three suspects have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery at a San Jose park in October, police said today.



San Jose police announced today that San Jose residents Marcos Antonio Jimenez, 20, Marco Antonio Ruiz, 19, and Suzette Angel Campos, 19, are all in custody in connection with the shooting death of Umberto Salas on Oct. 19.



Salas had been sitting in his car with another man at Dove Hill Park, near Ravens Place Way and Muir Place Court, at about 8:40 p.m. when two suspects tried to rob them, police said.



Salas was shot during the altercation and pronounced dead at a hospital. The other man was assaulted and injured but survived, police said.



The suspects fled after the shooting and remained at large until this month. Jimenez and Campos were arrested on Dec. 22 in San Jose and Ruiz was arrested on Wednesday. They were booked into jail.



Police have not disclosed what their suspected roles in the shooting such as which two suspects were involved in the robbery and who shot Salas.



Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact Detective Sgt. Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.

Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.