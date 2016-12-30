Marijuana grow discovered after East San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE (BCN)-- A fire at an East San Jose home led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation on Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

At around 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Heritage Springs Court, fire officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home on fire. Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze within about an hour of arrival, according to fire Capt. Tim Miller.

Inside, firefighters found evidence that the home had been converted into a marijuana grow house.

While it did not appear as if anyone lived at the home, investigators found evidence indicating it had been recently occupied, Miller said.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, which may have been the result of excess power usage for the grow operation. The home had been installed with an electric bypass meter,

which helps avoid the detection of excess power usage, according to Miller.

No one was injured during the fire, Miller said.

Firefighters alerted PG&E as well as police.

Police confirmed evidence found at the home indicated it was being used as a grow house. As of this afternoon, no arrest had been made, according to police.