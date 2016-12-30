Obama evicts Russian diplomats from Long Island compound News Obama evicts Russian diplomats from LI compound Cars with diplomatic plates took turns going in and out of a Russian-owned recreational compound in Upper Brookville, Long Island, on Friday. The last car drove away just after noon.

- Cars with diplomatic plates took turns going in and out of a Russian-owned recreational compound in Upper Brookville, Long Island, on Friday. The last car drove away just after noon.

Upper Brookville Mayor Elliot Conway confirmed the speculation that the property was shut down by White House sanctions against Russia.

The estate was purchased by the Soviets in the 1950s. It was closed Friday by the Obama administration in retaliation for Russia's cyber-attacks on the election.

There was also activity at another Long Island Russian compound known as the Killenworth Estate in Glen Cove. But Mayor Reginald Spinello was told by the city's police chief that the property is not being shut down.

Russian officials have denied the accusations. The U.S. State Department said it will secure and maintain the property.

The Obama administration also shut down a facility in Maryland.