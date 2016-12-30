Victim identified in 1 of 2 Thursday SF homicides

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)— A man killed in a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center Thursday evening has been identified as 39-year-old Laurice Barrett of South San Francisco, according to the medical examiner's office.



Barrett and another man were shot at 5:14 p.m. in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, according to police.



He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.



The second victim, a 41-year-old man, was expected to survive his injuries.



Police said they were looking for two suspects armed with handguns, but did not release a description.



The homicide was the first of two to occur in the city Thursday night in just over an hour.



The second incident occurred in the Mission District around 6:25 p.m., when a 38-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of Valencia Street, according to police.



The victim was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival.



Police said they were looking for a 35-year-old man armed with an unknown weapon.



The identity of the victim in the Mission District shooting had not yet been released as of late this afternoon, according to the medical examiner's office.