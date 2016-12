- Curry is a six-month-old lab/pit mix puppy.

She is a very sweet and playful pup that is good with kids and other dogs.

Curry would do well in a home that is willing to provide some basic traning and would love to be in a new home of her own for the New Year.

Curry is spayed, chipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

She is available to adopt at PETaluma PET Pals, PO Box 750934, Petaluma, CA 94975.