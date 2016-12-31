How the job market fares for the new year News How the job market fares for the new year Since the recession ended in 2010, California has gained 2.5 million jobs. Last year we were at 5.9% unemployment. Today, it's 5.3%.

Michael Bernick is a long-time labor lawyer and a former Director of the Employment Development Department in the first Jerry Brown Administration when many people simply thought of it as the unemployment office as opposed to today's job resource, training and unemployment insurance delivery system.

He says the year began with 16.2 million payroll jobs. Since then we've added 330 thousand new jobs, putting our today at 16.6 million. Bernick says, "Well we're now on our 81st month of employment expansion since 2010 and this is one of the longest employment expansions in California since World War II. And there's nothing on the horizon that suggests that this growth can't continue".