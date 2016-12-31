Highway crash near Martinez kills one, leaves one in critical condition

- A solo vehicle crash Friday morning on a highway connector near Martinez killed one and left another critical condition, California Highway Patrol officials said this morning.

The crash was reported at round 10 a.m. on the eastbound state Highway connector to southbound Interstate Highway 680 in the unincorporated town of Pacheco.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when a Chrysler sedan on eastbound Highway 4 attempted to enter the connecter but somehow missed, causing the car to go off the roadway.

The car then went down a dirt embankment and continued to drive until it crashed into a concrete divider, CHP officials said.

The driver, a 79-year-old man, and the car's passenger, a 74-year-old woman, both sustained major injuries.

The victims, both Martinez residents, were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

The woman later died at the hospital.

The man remains in critical condition, CHP officials said.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal crash, according to the CHP.