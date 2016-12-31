Search underway in Big Sur for missing LA couple

- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is conducting a search this morning near Big Sur for a North Hollywood couple who went missing after traveling there last weekend, according to sheriff's officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported the couple missing Friday, after their families said they hadn't heard from them.

The couple, identified as 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez, left Dec. 23 to Big Sur for a weekend trip and were expected to return on Christmas Day, according to Los Angeles police.

Sheriff's officials said rains were heavy last weekend in the Big Sur area and caused boulders to fall on roads in several places.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic woman with blond hair and brown eyes.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

Fernandez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Fernandez was driving a 2002 4-door Tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD925, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to contact Los Angeles police Detective Palmer at (231) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247.