Mountain View Police use 'Star Wars' in PSA

Police in Mountain View are using The Force to stop drinking and driving.

The police department tweeted this Public Service Announcement, that uses humor to deliver the serious message that it is never okay to drive under the influence.

Officials capitalized on the popularity of 'Star Wars' to show that no one is above the law- not even Darth Vader.