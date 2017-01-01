Several injured after car crashes into homeless encampment

- Several people in a homeless encampment in Oakland spent the beginning of the New Year in the hospital after a car crashed onto the sidewalk.

The car finally came to a stop after exiting at 27th Street.

One person who had been sleeping in one of the tents suffered a broken leg and two others complained of back pain,

After the crash, the driver tried to take off running, but CHP officers were able to stop and arrest him.

Two other passengers in the speeding car were also taken into custody.

It is not known whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

CHP officers on scene also did not know why the driver sped off in the first place.

The car was not stolen, but officers are checking to see if anyone had outstanding warrants.