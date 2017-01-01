Hercules cafe sells winning lottery ticket

- A lottery ticket worth more than $1.8 million was sold earlier this month at a Hercules restaurant, California Lottery officials said Friday.

Creekside CafT at 1581 Sycamore Ave., No. 9, sold the winning ticket to Kiran Singh, who wouldn't disclose the plans for the money.

But Creekside CafT owner Michelle Thuy said she plans to use the money the cafT gets from selling the winning ticket to take a vacation and put the rest into the restaurant, according to lottery officials.

Thuy will receive a retailer bonus of $9,194 for selling the winning ticket.

Singh's ticket matched the winning numbers of 13, 34, 48, 53, and 63, while missing the Mega number 12, lottery officials said.

Singh won $1,838,969 in the Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 6.