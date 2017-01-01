Shoes worn by Steph Curry raise $45k for Oakland fire relief fund

- Two pairs of custom shoes worn on the court by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry were auctioned off on Friday, raising a total of $45,201 for the Oakland Fire Relief fund, Warriors officials said.

Curry wore the "Ghost Ship" shoes, which read the name of the East Oakland artist collective warehouse where 36 people died in a fire on Dec. 2, in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe, before the game against the New York Knicks at Oracle Arena on Dec. 15.

An anonymous bidder bought them for $15,100. The two-time MVP wore the "Oakland strong" shoes, which read "Oakland" and "strong" in the Warriors' colors, blue and yellow, during the game.

They were auctioned to an anonymous bidder for $30,101.

Curry autographed both pairs of the Under Amour Curry 3 shoes.

All of the proceeds of the auction will go to the Oakland Fire Relief fund organized by the Oakland Athletics on YouCaring.com, to which 3,618 donors have donated $551,015 as of this morning.

Under Armour has also pledged $25,000 to the fund, Warriors officials said.

The Warriors, the A's and the Oakland Raiders each donated $50,000 to the fund last month, and Warriors players and coaches donated an additional $75,000.