New Year's Eve shooting kills man, wounds another

- Officers are investigating a shooting at an Antioch apartment complex that killed one man and wounded another Saturday evening, according to police.

At around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Delta Pines Apartments at 2301 Sycamore Drive, police said.

There, officers two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. A 56-year-old Antioch man was killed in the shooting.

His identity has not been released.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrest was made and a motive remains under investigation, according to police.