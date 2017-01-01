Police seeking man seen on video burglarizing home as residents slept

- A man who burglarized a Gilroy home earlier this month its residents slept tried to dismantle the home's security camera, but not before the camera was able to capture images of him, police said Tuesday.

The burglary occurred on Dec. 15 at around 1 a.m. at a home on Spencer Court, according to police.

The burglar entered the house as the family who lived there slept. The burglar allegedly took presents that were underneath a Christmas tree, police said.

A surveillance camera was able to capture images of the suspect. At one point in the video, the man appears to notice the security camera and tries to dismantle it.

The camera however had already uploaded images to a computer server, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0347