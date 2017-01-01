49ers expected to fire Chip Kelly, Trent Baalke already fired

- Trent Baalke has confirmed that he has been fired as 49ers' GM.

The 49ers will play the Seahawks on Sunday and when they are done it will conclude a frustrating season.

In the first year under Coach Chip Kelly, they went backward.

Now, San Francisco faces an offseason change with the goal of returning the organization to upper echelon spot it has held so often in the league's history.

Owner Jed York and the 49ers' key decision-makers are expected to replace both the GM Trent Baalke and Kelly, multiple sources say.

A full house-cleaning is described as "likely" by several people.