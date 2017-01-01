Two dead in two separate shootings in San Francisco Sunday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Two men died in two separate shootings in San Francisco Sunday morning.
One man died after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.
It occurred at 11:25 Sunday morning at 3rd and Oakdale in San Francisco.
He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
San Francisco Police also responded to a shooting at 26th and Shotwell, where a man was on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 4:45 Sunday morning.