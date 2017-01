Scattered light rain with cold temps News Scattered light rain with cold temps KTVU's Steve Paulson says we'll see some scattered light rain Monday morning along with cold air.

He said there could be snow at higher peaks including Mt. Diablo and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

We'll see some steady rain Tuesday. Then it dries out before the weekend.

Steve says it appears the weekend could be very wet both Saturday and Sunday, with the heaviest rain Sunday.