Lauren Conrad announces she's pregnant with 1st child

Lauren Conrad, 30, took New Year's Day as the opportunity to announce she's expecting her first baby.

The star posted a photo of a sonogram on Facebook writing, "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet."

Conrad is expecting the baby with her husband William Tell. The couple began dating in 2012 and were married in 2014.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Conrad has not yet announced her baby's due date.

The designer has previously blogged about wanting kids saying that she would have, "maybe two, that way we aren't outnumbered."

Conrad became well known in 2004 for her role on MTV's "reality" show Laguna Beach and later The Hills. Conrad later became a fashion designer and author.