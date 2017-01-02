Man fatally stabbed in Mission District ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - A man fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District on Thursday evening has been identified by the medical examiner's office as 39-year-old Mathew Fiame.

The shooting occurred at about 6:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Valencia Street. Fiame, a San Francisco resident, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said on Friday that they were looking for a man in his mid 30s as a possible suspect in the shooting. No other information about the case was immediately available today.

The homicide was the second to take place Thursday evening in San Francisco.

Laurice Barrett, a 39-year-old South San Francisco man, was shot at 5:14 p.m. in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue. A second victim, a 41-year-old man, was also injured in the shooting but is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said Friday they were looking for two suspects in the shooting but have not released any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information about either fatal shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" in the message.